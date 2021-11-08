NI road ‘impassable’ after road traffic collision

NewsNI road ‘impassable’ after road traffic collisionA NI road has been closed after a road traffic collision.By Gemma MurrayMonday, 8th November 2021, 9:57 amUpdated Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:41 am In a statement the PSNI say that motorists are advised that the Tummery Road in Dromore is currently impassable following a road traffic collision. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.PSNIDromorePSNI