NI road ‘impassable’ after road traffic collision

A NI road has been closed after a road traffic collision.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:57 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:41 am

In a statement the PSNI say that motorists are advised that the Tummery Road in Dromore is currently impassable following a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

PSNI
DromorePSNI