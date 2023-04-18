News you can trust since 1737
NI Road Policing and Safety have issued travel advice following a road traffic collision this morning (Tuesday)

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as emergency service attend an RTC

By Michael Cousins
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Police have said: Motorists are advised to avoid the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, as police and emergency services attend a two vehicle road traffic collision.

There are road closures in place at Pinehill Road and Lisnastrean Road.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Road closedRoad closed
