NI weather: Yellow weather warning tonight for wind and rain issued by Met Office
A yellow weather warning for wind and rain has been issued by the Met Office for later today.
The warning has been issued for today between 6pm and 23.59pm.
The warning cautions: “A short period of very heavy rain and squally winds likely to cause some disruption.”
It adds that the public should expect: some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport; bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer; spray and temporary flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short term loss of power and other services is possible.