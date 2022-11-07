News you can trust since 1737
NI weather: Yellow weather warning tonight for wind and rain issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain has been issued by the Met Office for later today.

By Gemma Murray
5 hours ago - 1 min read

The warning has been issued for today between 6pm and 23.59pm.

The warning cautions: “A short period of very heavy rain and squally winds likely to cause some disruption.”

It adds that the public should expect: some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport; bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer; spray and temporary flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

