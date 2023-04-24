Noel Hanna: Funeral details revealed for intrepid mountaineer by his heartbroken wife Lynne
Funeral details of mountain climber Noel Hanna – who died after descending from Annapurna in Nepal last week – have been announced by his adoring wife, Lynne Hanna.
In a Facebook post Lynne said that his funeral would take place on Saturday, April 29.
A cremation service is to be held at 2pm in Belfast’s Roselawn Cemetery and Crematorium.
Mrs Hannah asked that only close family and friends attend the service as numbers are to be restricted.
Afterwards, a gathering and celebration of Noel’s life will be held at Stormont Hotel in Belfast at 3.30pm.
She said that everyone was welcome to attend the gathering.
Noel Hanna, from Dromara, had scaled Mount Everest 10 times.
And in 2018, he became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.
He was one of the few climbers who was in the midst of climbing Everest when the devastating 2005 earthquake hit Nepal.
