Speaking ahead of the top motorcycling event, District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: "With the return of the North West 200 today until Saturday 13th May, I am delighted to welcome back all of those involved to the Causeway Coast and Glens for another year of fantastic motorcycle racing.

"The major fixture in the sporting calendar for Northern Ireland, includes an exciting and packed programme for all to enjoy and I know organisers, riders and fans will be eagerly anticipating its return here to the North Coast.

"A significant amount of planning goes into this event every year and we have been working closely with our partners to ensure race week is a success and that those participating and attending stay safe.

"With visitors expected from all the over the world, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, so you can expect to see our officers out on the roads and around the North Coast towns and villages throughout the week, directing traffic and providing assistance to those attending the event.

"With increased visitor numbers, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking everyone to be patient and to respect other road users.

"Those attending must adhere to speed limits and take consideration for the road conditions, particularly with the weather at this time of year being so unpredictable.

"During the scheduled races, please follow the directions of the event marshals and do not put yourself, other spectators or participating riders at risk.

"If you are staying up for the week to make the most of what the beautiful North Coast has to offer, then please socialise safely and respect our local residents.

"Finally, I wish everyone taking part the best of luck and look forward to meeting attendees over the course of this week!"