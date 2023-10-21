Northern Ireland escapes worst of the Storm Babet - third person has died

Northern Ireland escapes the worst but three dead as a result of flooding and high winds as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK
Northern Ireland experienced high winds and driving rain most of yesterday but appeared to escape the worst of the storm with only a few reports of roads closed and localised flooding.
But Scotland and parts of northern England and the Midlands bore the brunt of Babet with a man in his 60s dying when he was caught in fast-flowing flood water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire after two people died in Scotland.
And passengers had to be evacuated from a plane after it came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport as it attempted to land in windy conditions. There were no reports of any injuries, operator Tui said.
Police Scotland said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver. A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the county.
The Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day today.
Rescue operations were under way in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours of yesterday morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.
Across England, there were more than 200 flood warnings and 200 alerts yesterday evening.
Flooding caused 70-minute delays on the A1 near Grantham, National Highways said, while further south, Suffolk declared a major incident as Babet caused “major flooding” across the county.
Jon Lacey, chief fire officer for the county, said: “The continuous heavy rainfall across Suffolk is causing severe flooding in several locations but is also making driving conditions more dangerous for everyone.”
Rotherham’s Championship game with Ipswich was also postponed due to the storm.
An amber weather warning for rain was in place for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester, as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham.
Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain were in placed for much of the east coast of the UK, much of northern England and the Midlands.