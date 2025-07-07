Northern Ireland motorists to expect delays in Four Mile area of Newry following a road traffic collision
Motorists are advised to expect delays at the Four Mile area of Newry following a road traffic collision on Monday 7th July.
Traffic is being impacted in both directions and motorists should drive with caution.
