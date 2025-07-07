Northern Ireland motorists to expect delays in Four Mile area of Newry following a road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:36 BST
Motorists are advised to expect delays at the Four Mile area of Newry following a road traffic collision on Monday 7th July.

Traffic is being impacted in both directions and motorists should drive with caution.

Related topics:Northern IrelandNewryMotoristsTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice