Northern Ireland motorists warned about the result of drinking alcohol and driving....

Aftermath of drink driving

A picture of a badly damaged car has been posted by the PSNI on social media showing the ‘result of drinking alcohol and driving...’.

The message on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “We attended this collision in Ballynahinch a couple of hours ago

"The driver was lucky to escape with his life after being ejected from the car windscreen.

"He has been arrested for a number of offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...