Northern Ireland motorists warned about the result of drinking alcohol and driving....

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 08:37 BST
Aftermath of drink drivingAftermath of drink driving
A picture of a badly damaged car has been posted by the PSNI on social media showing the ‘result of drinking alcohol and driving...’.

The message on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “We attended this collision in Ballynahinch a couple of hours ago

"The driver was lucky to escape with his life after being ejected from the car windscreen.

"He has been arrested for a number of offences.

"The message is clear - Never, ever drink and drive!”