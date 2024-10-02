Northern Ireland motorists warned about the result of drinking alcohol and driving....
A picture of a badly damaged car has been posted by the PSNI on social media showing the ‘result of drinking alcohol and driving...’.
The message on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says: “We attended this collision in Ballynahinch a couple of hours ago
"The driver was lucky to escape with his life after being ejected from the car windscreen.
"He has been arrested for a number of offences.
"The message is clear - Never, ever drink and drive!”