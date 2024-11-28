Northern Ireland roads: A shocking 831 pedestrians have been killed or seriously injured in collisions from 2019-2023

There were 831 pedestrians killed or seriously injured (KSI) in collisions between 2019-2023, research from the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) has revealed.

And of this – 67 (8%) people were killed killed and 764 (92%) people were seriously injured.

Pedestrian Killed and Seriously Injured (KSI) Casualties in Northern Ireland 2019-2023 has been produced by Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB).

Their research adds that the 831 pedestrians killed or seriously injured accounted for 20% of all road traffic collision KSI casualties.

And males accounted for over three-fifths (61%) of pedestrian KSI casualties.

Children (aged under 16) accounted for nearly a quarter (24%) of pedestrian KSI casualties.

And it has emerged that nearly a third (32%) of pedestrian KSI casualties happened between 3pm and 7pm, with children accounting for 40% of KSI casualties in this time period.

December had the most pedestrian KSI casualties with 103, while July had the fewest with 49.

Over three-fifths (61%) of pedestrian KSI casualties occurred during daylight.

The most common causation factor for pedestrian KSI casualties was “Heedless of traffic crossing carriageway” accounting for 170 (20%) of the 831 pedestrians killed or seriously injured in collisions.

Pedestrians were responsible for over half (58%) of the collisions in which there were killed or seriously injured.

And over four-fifths (83%) of pedestrian KSI casualties occurred on urban roads, compared to 41% of all KSI casualties.