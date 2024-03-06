Northern Ireland set to get 200kmph train line west of the Bann as part of all-Ireland rail blueprint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is equivalent to about 124mph and is far, far faster than any trains which currently run in Northern Ireland.

A speed of 124mph is roughly the same as the famous Japanese bullet trains when they began operating in 1964 (though they have since become speedier still).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a Dublin-Cork service which travels at roughly that speed, but nothing close to it in Northern Ireland.

The original Japanese bullet train of 1964 travelled at between 120 and 130mph (image here adapted from original by ナダテ)

For example, the current maximum speed of the Dublin-Belfast Enterprise service is 90mph, though in reality it averages out at about 50mph when all the stops and speed restrictions are taken into account.

The new 124mph train – or trains – is slated to travel between Portadown and Londonderry via Omagh where there currently is no line, as part of a wider plan for the whole island.

It is understood that 124mph would be the top speed, not the average speed, of the new service.

Such a blueprint has been talked about for a long time.

An outline of the plans for the NI rail network

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now that Stormont is up-and-running, Mr O’Dowd is signalling his intent to press ahead with it.

The 200kmph speed was mentioned almost as an aside in a Q&A session on the floor of the Stormont Assembly yesterday.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd, the infrastructure minister (whose main area of responsibility is transport, and represents Upper Bann), was asked by fellow Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy to “provide an update on the speed of the Portadown to Derry railway line?”

There currently is no rail line running between the two towns.

A current Northern Ireland Railways train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Dowd responded: “Yes. In a previous debate, I said that it was around 200 kilometres per hour.

"It is a high-speed rail link between Portadown and Derry.

"It is part of the all-island strategic rail review. It is an ambitious plan that gives connectivity, tackles climate change and promotes public transport.

“Those projects are medium- to long-term projects, but they are important. It is crucial that they include tackling regional imbalance and correcting the mistakes of the past.”

His mention of an earlier debate refers to February 27, when he had said: “About the speed of the Portadown to Derry connection, to clarify, it is planned for that rail network to have a 200 kmph speed, so it is a high-speed connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad