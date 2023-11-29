A trade union leader says it is very unlikely that any bus or train services will run in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Workers at public transport company TransLink who operate trains and buses are striking this Friday. Members from from Unite, SIPTU (Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union) and the GMB (General, Municipal, Boilermakers' and Allied Trade Union) unions are taking the action in pursuit of what they say is a cost of living pay increase.

​The responsibility for the first public transport strike in Northern Ireland in eight years lies solely with Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris, the unions have said.

Davey Thompson, Deputy Regional secretary at Unite, said today: “It's very unlikely there will be any services unless there's a severe movement over the next 48 hours.”

A Translink Metro bus in Belfast City centre. All three public transport unions are to strike over pay this Friday.

He noted that workers at the Education Authority are also striking on Friday. "So there will be no school buses either,” he told the BBC.

The 24-hour strike begins at midnight on Thursday. GMB and SIPTU said they had rejected what amounted to a pay freeze, claiming it was equivalent to a 11 per cent real-terms pay cut once (RPI) inflation is taken into account.

Hospitality and retail sector representatives have said their members cannot afford the disruption.

Unions said a meeting between the unions and the permanent secretary of the Department for Infrastructure confirmed the primary problem is the “austerity budget” imposed by the secretary of state.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “To attempt to impose a pay freeze is sickening in what is the worst cost of living crisis for workers in decades. In taking strike action, our members can be confident of the full and continuing support of Unite.”

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Strike action is always a last resort for all workers but our members have been offered no alternative but to halt work for a 24 hour period. The impact of this strike will be very significant and will affect all parts of Northern Ireland’s economy and society. The secretary of state must intervene now to improve funding for public transport services so that public transport workers can receive a cost of living pay increase.”