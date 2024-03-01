Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement this morning, police said they have received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The statement added: “Please consider whether your journey in the area is necessary.

"If you must travel, please do so with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”

Library image of a car struggling in snowy conditions

A snow warning is in force across counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh and parts of Londonderry.

The Met Office warning is valid until 10am.

The yellow warning says “a period of rain and sleet, occasionally turning to snow, is expected on Friday morning”.

Earlier, Stephen Dixon from the Met Office told the News Letter: “There’s a chance of hill snow in Northern Ireland through Friday morning and into early Saturday.

"The southern half of Northern Ireland looks most at risk of a mix of rain and snow, though snow will mainly be above 250 metres.”

Mr Dixon added that in high ground, 5-10cm of snow was possible.

School closures

The following schools are closed due to the adverse weather – you can find an updated list here