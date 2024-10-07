NIAS

Police are appealing for information following a report of a road traffic collision at the Gransha Road South area of Bangor on Monday 7th October.

In a statement, Inspector McClintock said: “Shortly before 9:20am, it was reported that a cyclist and a blue coloured Saab car were involved in the incident.

"The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and as part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak to the driver of a white coloured hatchback car who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.