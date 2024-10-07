Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information after collision involving cyclist and a blue coloured Saab car at the Gransha Road South area of Bangor
In a statement, Inspector McClintock said: “Shortly before 9:20am, it was reported that a cyclist and a blue coloured Saab car were involved in the incident.
"The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries.
“Enquiries are continuing and as part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak to the driver of a white coloured hatchback car who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“If anyone has any information or may have dashcam footage available, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 328 07/10/24.”