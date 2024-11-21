Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for man injured by car on Botanic Avenue in early hours to contact police

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:36 GMT
Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 21st November.

Inspector Carey said: “We received a report that a male pedestrian was struck by a car in the Botanic Avenue area shortly before 1.30am. “Officers attended, however the injured man had made off from the scene.

"It was reported that he may have received an injury to his shoulder.

"Damage was also caused to the car, a maroon coloured Mazda.

Botanic avenue - google mapsBotanic avenue - google maps
Botanic avenue - google maps

“We are keen to speak with the injured man, or any other people who were in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed the incident.

"You can call police on 101 and quote reference 53 of 21/11/24.”

You can also report online here: https://www.psni.police.uk/report

