Northern Ireland Traffic: Ballyhanwood Road in Dundonald which had been closed in both directions has now reopened

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Ballyhanwood Road in Dundonald which had been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision this afternoon – has now reopened.

A PSNI spokesman said that Ballyhanwood Road in Dundonald which had been closed in both directions has now reopened.

Related topics:TrafficNorthern IrelandPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice