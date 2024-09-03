Northern Ireland traffic: Battleford Road outside Armagh now reopened after earlier collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Battleford Road outside Armagh has been reopened after an earlier single-vehicle collision.
The Battleford Road outside Armagh in the last hour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.