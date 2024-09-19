Northern Ireland traffic: Boa Island Road, Belleek has been closed due to a road traffic collision - diversions in place
Police are advising road users to avoid the Boa Island Road, Belleek which has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
Local diversions will be in place.
However, you are advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.
