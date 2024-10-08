Northern Ireland traffic: Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure is closed in both directions following road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 15:49 GMT
The Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure is closed in both directions this afternoon, Tuesday 8th October, following a road traffic collision in the area.

A PSNI statement advises motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

