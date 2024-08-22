Northern Ireland traffic: Co Down road closed in both directions after 'serious traffic collision'
The Ballyblack Road East, near Carrowdore on the Ards peninsula is currently closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesman said that traffic diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible.
