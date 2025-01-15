Northern Ireland traffic: Co Londonderry road closed in both directions following a road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:42 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 08:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Legavallon Road, between Dungiven and Garvagh, is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

A post from ‘TrafficwatchNI also asks motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice