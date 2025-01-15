Northern Ireland traffic: Co Londonderry road closed in both directions following a road traffic collision
The Legavallon Road, between Dungiven and Garvagh, is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
A post from ‘TrafficwatchNI also asks motorists to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.
