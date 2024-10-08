Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Durham street is expected to be closed for around 12 months to facilitate essential public realm works around the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

A full road closure of Durham Street (from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street) will start on Saturday 12th October 2024 for a period of up to 12 months, according to Translink.

In a statement they say that the works will involve sensitively dismantling the existing 1936 Durham Street/Boyne Bridge to facilitate the safe completion of the first phase of streets works associated with the new Station.

They add that their contractor will seek to preserve key elements of the bridge, and they are continuing to engage with the local community on an arts and heritage programme which will utilise these materials for future projects.

The statement adds that Translink is encouraging people to consider using public transport to access the city during this next phase of works as road users can expect some delays.

‘With bus and rail services set to operate from the new station from Sunday 13th October, we are encouraging everyone to consider using public transport and play their part in helping reduce traffic in the city and the negative impact this has on air quality, social and economic wellbeing,’ says the statement.

‘We have already introduced various bus service enhancements on some popular Goldliner routes, and some bus passenger priority measures are also in place.

‘With the commencement of rail services at Grand Central station from Sunday 13th October, the line between Belfast and Lisburn will reopen for customers.

‘As the main terminus station for the city, this next phase in the project will offer enhanced connectivity and integration between bus, coach and rail. Enterprise services between Belfast to Dublin will also relocate to Grand Central.

‘Clearly signed diversionary routes will be in place for motorists that need to travel to the city and everyone is asked to follow these or to find an alternative route or way to travel. For more information and to keep updated go to www.trafficwatchni.com

‘Passengers should check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow some extra time for their journey.

‘Translink would like to take this opportunity to thank the general public for their patience during these essential works’.