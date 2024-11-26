A five vehicle collision on the M1 before the Applegreen Motor Way Services - both lanes obstructed – has created major havoc for motorists.

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: ‘M1 Belfast bound - 5 vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 before the Applegreen Motor Way Services - both lanes obstructed.

‘Vehicles passing the incident on the bus lane.

‘Delays back to J6 Saintfield Road’.

And a later post adds: ‘M1 Belfast - there is a broken down car (awaiting recovery) on the M1 citybound off-slip at J2 Stockmans Lane close to Stockmans Roundabout.

‘Knock on delays back to J3 Blacks Road currently’.