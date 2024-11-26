Northern Ireland traffic: Five-vehicle collision on M1 motorway creates major delays for motorists and earlier collision at Stockmans Lane cleared

By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:14 BST

A five vehicle collision on the M1 before the Applegreen Motor Way Services - both lanes obstructed – has created major havoc for motorists.

A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: ‘M1 Belfast bound - 5 vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 before the Applegreen Motor Way Services - both lanes obstructed.

‘Vehicles passing the incident on the bus lane.

‘Delays back to J6 Saintfield Road’.

And a later post adds: ‘M1 Belfast - there is a broken down car (awaiting recovery) on the M1 citybound off-slip at J2 Stockmans Lane close to Stockmans Roundabout.

‘Knock on delays back to J3 Blacks Road currently’.

Later another post on @TrafficwatchNI says that ‘an earlier broken down car on the the M1 citybound off-slip at J2 Stockmans Lane has been removed and the knock on delays have cleared’.

