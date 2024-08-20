Northern Ireland traffic: Lane closures planned on Sydenham Bypass for street lighting work

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Aug 2024, 07:56 BST
Road Users are being advised of lane closures in both directions on the A2 Sydenham By Pass on March 24 and March 25.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says the closure with effect: “Dee St to A2 Belfast Rd (Out of town). Citybound from Holywood Rd to Dee Street from “06:00-14:00 Sat 24 / Sun 25 Aug 24.”

The post adds that the closure is necessary “for street lighting work.”

