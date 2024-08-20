Northern Ireland traffic: Lane closures planned on Sydenham Bypass for street lighting work
Road Users are being advised of lane closures in both directions on the A2 Sydenham By Pass on March 24 and March 25.
A post on TrafficwatchNI says the closure with effect: “Dee St to A2 Belfast Rd (Out of town). Citybound from Holywood Rd to Dee Street from “06:00-14:00 Sat 24 / Sun 25 Aug 24.”
The post adds that the closure is necessary “for street lighting work.”
