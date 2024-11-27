Northern Ireland traffic: Lorry on fire on M1 eastbound - diversions in place

nifrs

Road users are advised that the M1 eastbound is closed from junction 13 due to a lorry on fire, it has emerbed.

A PSNI statement adds that diversions are in place.

Meanwhile an earlier alert warned of emergency services being rushed to the scene of a crash at the junction of Old Ballynahinch Road and Saintfield Road, outside Lisburn.

The PSNI has asked motorists to take a different route if possible.

Police Lisburn and Castlereagh said: "RTC - junction of Old Ballynahinch Road and Saintfield Road, Lisburn.

"Road partially blocked. Please use alternative route if you can."

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 08.20 on Wednesday 27th November following reports of an RTC in the Ballynahinch Road area, Lisburn.

They added: “NIAS dispatched two emergency ambulance to the scene. No one was taken from scene.”

Lisburn collision

Earlier police advised motorists to avoid the Old Coach Road in Bellanaleck Co Fermanagh as it is impassable due to icy conditions.

A post on @TrafficwatchNI advises that temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

And salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken overnight.

Meanwhile road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road

Meanwhile a post from NI Road Policing and Safety @NIRoadPolicing advises: “Please be careful on the roads this morning as freezing temperatures overnight have left some untreated roads at risk of ice.

"Heavy fog is also a risk factor in some areas including the M1 & M2.