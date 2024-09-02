Northern Ireland traffic: M2 Foreshore now cleared after earlier multi-vehicle collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:43 BST
NIASNIAS
NIAS
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a multi vehicle collision on the M2 foreshore.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: “Belfast - multi vehicle road traffic collision on the other lanes of the M2 Foreshore approaching Fortwilliam Roundabout.

"Slow down and approach with care.

"Fire Service and Police in attendance”.

A later post said: “Belfast - vehicles in earlier multi vehicle RTC M2 Foreshore approaching J1 Fortwilliam have been moved to H/S - all live traffic lanes open and available again (15:30)”.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPoliceBelfastFire serviceRTC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.