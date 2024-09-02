Northern Ireland traffic: M2 Foreshore now cleared after earlier multi-vehicle collision
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a multi vehicle collision on the M2 foreshore.
A post on TrafficwatchNI says: “Belfast - multi vehicle road traffic collision on the other lanes of the M2 Foreshore approaching Fortwilliam Roundabout.
"Slow down and approach with care.
"Fire Service and Police in attendance”.
A later post said: “Belfast - vehicles in earlier multi vehicle RTC M2 Foreshore approaching J1 Fortwilliam have been moved to H/S - all live traffic lanes open and available again (15:30)”.
