Northern Ireland traffic: Male pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in early hours of Sunday

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Doran said: “We received a report at approximately 12.30am on Sunday morning, 15th December that a man aged in his 20s had collided with a vehicle.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

“He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

"No other injuries were reported.

"Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12am and 12.20am today to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 43 15/12/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport