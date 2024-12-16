Northern Ireland traffic: Male pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in early hours of Sunday

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Inspector Doran said: “We received a report at approximately 12.30am on Sunday morning, 15th December that a man aged in his 20s had collided with a vehicle.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

“He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

"No other injuries were reported.

"Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12am and 12.20am today to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 43 15/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

