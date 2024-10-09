Northern Ireland traffic: Motorist delays around Ulster Folk and Transport Museum after traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2024, 08:13 GMT
There are reports of a road traffic collision heading towards Belfast on the A2 Belfast Road around Ballymenoch Park, according to TrafficwatchNI.

The collision in Holywood, North Down is creating ‘knock on delays back to Ulster Folk and Transport Museum’.

