Northern Ireland traffic: Motorist delays around Ulster Folk and Transport Museum after traffic collision
There are reports of a road traffic collision heading towards Belfast on the A2 Belfast Road around Ballymenoch Park, according to TrafficwatchNI.
The collision in Holywood, North Down is creating ‘knock on delays back to Ulster Folk and Transport Museum’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.