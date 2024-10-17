Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists are advised to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon due to 'overturned lorry'
Motorists are advised to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon, due to a report of a one vehicle collision involving a lorry.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
A message on @TrafficwatchNI says: “Portadown / Craigavon - Police attending a road traffic collision - an overturned lorry on the M12 at the Ballynacor Interchange Roundabout - road is down to one lane in area in area -passable but delays can be expected”.
