Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to exercise extreme caution after oil spill on the Spout Road, Strabane
Road users are asked to exercise caution as there is an oil spill on the Spout Road, Strabane.
A PSNI statement says that “at present, the road remains open, but drivers should exercise caution”.
"Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front,” they advise and “if possible, seek an alternative route for your journey”.
