Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to expect delays on Bann Road in Ballymoney after collision
Motorists are being asked to ‘expect delays at the Bann Road in Ballymoney on Tuesday 10th June’.
The delays are in place after a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.