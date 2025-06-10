Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to expect delays on Bann Road in Ballymoney after collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Traffic diversionTraffic diversion
Traffic diversion
Motorists are being asked to ‘expect delays at the Bann Road in Ballymoney on Tuesday 10th June’.

The delays are in place after a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern IrelandDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice