Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists should expect delays in west Belfast this afternoon after report of a fire at the Thames Street area
Motorists are advised to expect delays this afternoon, Wednesday 16th October, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a report of a fire at the Thames Street area of West Belfast.
Motorists are asked to please seek alternative routes for your journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.