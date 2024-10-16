Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists should expect delays in west Belfast this afternoon after report of a fire at the Thames Street area

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Press Eye Northern Ireland Wednesday 16th October 2024 Photo by Press Eye PSNI offices at the fires scene Thames Street area of West Belfast.Press Eye Northern Ireland Wednesday 16th October 2024 Photo by Press Eye PSNI offices at the fires scene Thames Street area of West Belfast.
Press Eye Northern Ireland Wednesday 16th October 2024 Photo by Press Eye PSNI offices at the fires scene Thames Street area of West Belfast.
Motorists are advised to expect delays this afternoon, Wednesday 16th October, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a report of a fire at the Thames Street area of West Belfast.

Motorists are asked to please seek alternative routes for your journey.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice