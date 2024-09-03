Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI appealing for witnesses after a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Millfield junction in the city centre

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:02 BST
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridorBlurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor
Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre yesterday evening, Monday 2nd September.

In a statement Sergeant Millar said: “At approximately 17.40pm we received a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Millfield junction in the city centre.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1337 of 02/09/24.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandPSNIMillfieldCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.