Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI appealing for witnesses after a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Millfield junction in the city centre
Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre yesterday evening, Monday 2nd September.
In a statement Sergeant Millar said: “At approximately 17.40pm we received a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Millfield junction in the city centre.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1337 of 02/09/24.”
