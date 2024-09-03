Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Belfast City Centre yesterday evening, Monday 2nd September.

In a statement Sergeant Millar said: “At approximately 17.40pm we received a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Millfield junction in the city centre.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

