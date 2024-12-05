Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI call for caution after section of M2 closed after collision and long delays after M1 collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 16:01 BST
Drivers are advised that, due to a road traffic collision, two lanes are closed on the M2 southbound, affecting traffic between Fortwilliam and Duncrue Street.

Police are currently in attendance.

A later alert from the PSNI said that drivers are advised that a multi-vehicle RTC has occurred on the M1 westbound between Broadway and Stockman’s Lane blocking the outer lanes.

And drivers should expect long delays in the area.

