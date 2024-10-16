Northern Ireland Traffic: Road closures in place this afternoon due to a gas leak in the Collon Lane area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road users are advised of a number of road closures in place this afternoon, Wednesday 16th October, in Derry / Londonderry, due to a gas leak in the Collon Lane area.
A statement from the PSNI says that the Racecourse Road is closed at its junctions with the Buncrana Road and Carnhill.
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.