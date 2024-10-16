Northern Ireland Traffic: Road closures in place this afternoon due to a gas leak in the Collon Lane area

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2024, 14:22 BST
Road users are advised of a number of road closures in place this afternoon, Wednesday 16th October, in Derry / Londonderry, due to a gas leak in the Collon Lane area.

A statement from the PSNI says that the Racecourse Road is closed at its junctions with the Buncrana Road and Carnhill.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

