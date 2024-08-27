Northern Ireland traffic: Three people hurt in road collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn as route reopens
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Later an update from the PSNI said the road had been reopened to traffic.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 08.50 on Tuesday 27th August following reports of an collision in the Ballynahinch Road Area, Lisburn.
They said they dispatched two Emergency Ambulance Crews and a Rapid Response Paramedic.
"Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department by Ambulance and another was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."
