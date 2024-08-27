Northern Ireland traffic: Three people hurt in road collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn as route reopens

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
NIASNIAS
NIAS
The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is now reopened after being is closed in both directions this morning, Tuesday 27th August, following a report of a road traffic collision.
Read More
Andrew Agnew: Family tell of heartache at death of doting father and grandfather...

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Later an update from the PSNI said the road had been reopened to traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 08.50 on Tuesday 27th August following reports of an collision in the Ballynahinch Road Area, Lisburn.

They said they dispatched two Emergency Ambulance Crews and a Rapid Response Paramedic.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department by Ambulance and another was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."

Related topics:Northern IrelandLisburnMotoristsPSNIRoyal Victoria Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.