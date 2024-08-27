NIAS

The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is now reopened after being is closed in both directions this morning, Tuesday 27th August, following a report of a road traffic collision.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Later an update from the PSNI said the road had been reopened to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 08.50 on Tuesday 27th August following reports of an collision in the Ballynahinch Road Area, Lisburn.

They said they dispatched two Emergency Ambulance Crews and a Rapid Response Paramedic.