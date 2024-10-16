Northern Ireland traffic: Traffic diversion at Ballysallagh Road, Bangor at its junction with the Crawfordsburn Road now over after traffic collision
Motorists need to be aware that earlier traffic disruption on the Ballysallagh Road, Bangor at its junction with the Crawfordsburn Road due to a road traffic collision, has now ended.
A statement from the PSNI said : ‘The Ballysallagh Road, Bangor has re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision’.
Earlier motorists had been advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
