Northern Ireland traffic: Traffic diversion at Ballysallagh Road, Bangor at its junction with the Crawfordsburn Road now over after traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 09:46 BST
Motorists need to be aware that earlier traffic disruption on the Ballysallagh Road, Bangor at its junction with the Crawfordsburn Road due to a road traffic collision, has now ended.

A statement from the PSNI said : ‘The Ballysallagh Road, Bangor has re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision’.

Earlier motorists had been advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

