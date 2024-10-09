Northern Ireland travel: It’s All systems go at Belfast Grand Central Station as trains start rolling from Sunday
As a result, the rail line between Belfast and Lisburn will reopen and Enterprise services will operate to/from Belfast Grand Central Station which will be the main terminus station for the city.
This historic announcement means that the first train to pull out from the station will be an Enterprise service to Dublin departing at 8.05am and the first train arriving will be the 8.30am from Portadown arriving at 9.15am.
A new train timetable is now available to view online at www.translink.co.uk or download the Translink Journey Planner.
“People have been eagerly anticipating the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station and I am delighted to confirm rail services will commence on Sunday, 13th October", said Translink General Manager for Rail Services, Hilton Parr.
He added: “This development is an important next step in the journey for this world-class facility which has been designed to bring bus, coach and rail services together in one place. As the new terminus station for the region, it offers enhanced connectivity and integration with the wider public transport network.
“There are a number of rail timetable changes, so it is important that passengers familiarise themselves with the new schedules before they travel.
“Public Realm work is ongoing around the new station, so we are also reminding passengers to allow some extra time for car parking or using the designated drop off and pick up points at Grosvenor Road-Value Car Parks and St Andrews Square North to access the station. Full details are on the website at Translink
“The operational opening for buses has been extremely smooth and feedback from customers and visitors very positive,” said Hilton, adding “we are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers from Sunday.”
“With bus, coach and train services now fully operational, we are encouraging everyone to consider using public transport and start enjoying the benefits of more ‘me time’ on board while helping to create a better-connected, more sustainable city for the benefit of everyone,” Hilton concluded.
- Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow some extra time for their journey.
- Translink is asking all road users - motorists, cyclists, wheelers and pedestrians - to be vigilant and allow extra time for their journey if travelling through the city.
- The largest integrated travel hub on the island of Ireland encompassing 26 bus stands and eight railway platforms will be able to cater for up to 20 million customer journeys annually and offer an enhanced passenger and visitor experience.
- Key Changes: New Train timetable will operate from Sunday 13 October for all lines
- Cross Border Enterprise: • All Enterprise Services will depart from Grand Central Station – Lanyon Place will no longer be served
- Local Services - NI Railways: • All NI Railways local services will operate to/from Grand Central Station
- • The rail line between Belfast and Lisburn will reopen
- • Services will resume at Botanic and City Hospital stations
- • *Bangor line services will now terminate at Grand Central Station
- • *Portadown line services will now terminate at Grand Central Station
- • *All former through services will also now require a change
- • Passengers should allow extra time to interchange to another bus or rail service if continuing on a different route.
