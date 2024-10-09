Northern Ireland travel: It’s All systems go at Belfast Grand Central Station as trains start rolling from Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s official - rail services will commence at Belfast Grand Central Station from this Sunday, 13th October.

As a result, the rail line between Belfast and Lisburn will reopen and Enterprise services will operate to/from Belfast Grand Central Station which will be the main terminus station for the city.

This historic announcement means that the first train to pull out from the station will be an Enterprise service to Dublin departing at 8.05am and the first train arriving will be the 8.30am from Portadown arriving at 9.15am.

A new train timetable is now available to view online at www.translink.co.uk or download the Translink Journey Planner.

“People have been eagerly anticipating the opening of Belfast Grand Central Station and I am delighted to confirm rail services will commence on Sunday, 13th October", said Translink General Manager for Rail Services, Hilton Parr.

He added: “This development is an important next step in the journey for this world-class facility which has been designed to bring bus, coach and rail services together in one place. As the new terminus station for the region, it offers enhanced connectivity and integration with the wider public transport network.

“There are a number of rail timetable changes, so it is important that passengers familiarise themselves with the new schedules before they travel.

“Public Realm work is ongoing around the new station, so we are also reminding passengers to allow some extra time for car parking or using the designated drop off and pick up points at Grosvenor Road-Value Car Parks and St Andrews Square North to access the station. Full details are on the website at Translink

A new £340m public transport hub has opened in the centre of Belfast with the start of bus services. Translink has estimated the new Grand Central Station will cater for up to 20 million journeys a year.

“The operational opening for buses has been extremely smooth and feedback from customers and visitors very positive,” said Hilton, adding “we are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers from Sunday.”

“With bus, coach and train services now fully operational, we are encouraging everyone to consider using public transport and start enjoying the benefits of more ‘me time’ on board while helping to create a better-connected, more sustainable city for the benefit of everyone,” Hilton concluded.