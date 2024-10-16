Ryanair

Ryanair has today (16th Oct) launched its Winter 2024 schedule for Belfast, with 13 routes including an exciting new route to Kaunas.

Ryanair has also added extra Winter flights on 3 popular city-break hotspots – Alicante, Krakow, & London - giving Ryanair’s Belfast customers unbeatable choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

Today it emerged that Ryanair will operate 4x return services per week on its new Kaunas Winter 2024 route starting from 27th October, offering Belfast customers the opportunity to visit the south-central Lithuanian city and explore the charming streets of the old town, take in the beauty of the Kaunas castle, and soak up the city’s fascinating history.

Kaunas is also home to one of Europe’s best Christmas Markets, which runs from the end of November right up to Christmas eve – the perfect reason to take a trip.

To celebrate the launch of Ryanair’s Belfast Winter 2024 schedule and its new Kaunas route, the airline has launched a limited time seat sale with fares from just £24.99 available only at www.ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer Dara Brady said: "As the UK’s No.1 low fares airline Ryanair is pleased to announce our Winter 2024 schedule for Belfast, with 13 routes including an exciting new route to Kaunas – connecting Northern Ireland with the Baltics, as well as extra Winter flights to Alicante, Krakow, and London, and giving Northern Ireland citizens/visitors even more choice at the lowest fares in Europe.

Since reopening Ryanair’s base in 2023, we have grown and invested heavily in the region with 2x based aircraft ($200m invest.) and support of over 850 local jobs, as well as driving important inbound tourism year-round. Through our ongoing investment, we have grown our Belfast operation by +64% vs. pre-Covid levels, and we will continue to grow at Belfast, have recently switched over 50,000 Winter seats from Dublin due to the 2007 traffic cap rendering Dublin Airport closed for business.

Ryanair looks forward to continuing our positive relationship with Belfast International Airport and the growth opportunity it presents.

" We look forward to carry millions more Belfast citizens/visitors onboard our Ryanair flights over the years to come.”

Belfast International Airport’s CEO, Dan Owens said: "Since returning to Belfast International Airport, Ryanair has offered local passengers’ greater choice and connectivity with fantastic routes on offer.

"Today’s announcement that they will deliver 13 routes over the winter period including an exciting new destination such as Kaunas in Lithuania only grows this offering.