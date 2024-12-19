Northern Ireland travel: Translink announces Christmas timetables for bus, train, Enterprise, and Metro/Glider

Grand Central Station

Translink is advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance over the festive period, with holiday timetables in effect.

In a statement they say that NI Railways services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close.

There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate on Friday 27th December and Monday 30th December.

A Saturday Service will operate on New Year’s Eve, with an early close; and a Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

A Saturday timetable will operate on Friday 27th December and Monday 30th December with a holiday service on Wednesday 1st January.

For Metro/Glider, school holiday timetables will be in effect between 23rd December and 3rd January, except Christmas Eve, when services finish early, Christmas Day, when services will not operate and Boxing Day and New Years Day, which will operate special holiday timetables.

Ulsterbus/Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a school holiday timetable will be in effect from 27th December, until Thursday, 2nd January inclusive.

There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas day, and a special holiday timetable will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Customers are also reminded there are a range of good value tickets available including 25% off all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, and rail day return tickets; Bus Rambler* tickets for £10; and Family and Friends day tickets with unlimited travel on bus and rail across Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children for just £24.

A Family and Friends day ticket for Metro/Glider in Belfast costs just £10 for two adults and up to four children. In addition, young people aged 16-23 with a free Translink yLink card receive 50% off fares.