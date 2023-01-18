News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland weather: 23 images showing why it would have been better to stay at home today

If you decided to work from home today here are 23 reasons why you made the right decision.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago

These images show snow and ice covered roads peppering parts of Northern Ireland.

1.

Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due to the snow and freezing temperatures. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo: pacemaker

2.

A grey squirrel in Crumlin Glen, Co Antrim on Wednesday

Photo: pacemaker

3.

Photo: pacemaker

4.

Blistery condition for motorists on Hannastown on the outskirts of Belfast on Wednesday

Photo: pacemaker

Northern Ireland