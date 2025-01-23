Northern Ireland weather: Agencies ready to protect families from Storm Éowyn with 90mph winds, possible electricity cuts and traffic disruption

high winds

Multi-agency preparations are underway to respond to any impacts as a result of Storm Éowyn, following a Met Office amber warning for strong winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is valid from 6am-9pm tomorrow (Friday, January 24)

According to a release from the Department for Infrastructure, ‘gusts could reach speeds of 80-90mph and are likely to cause disruption’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and other drainage and infrastructure and have additional staff on standby to respond to incidents.

Monitoring of river levels and sea levels has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed.

Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

The statement adds that strong winds could lead to power cuts, damage to buildings, fallen trees, spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas, as well as disruption to travel including public transport, ferries and flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And rain and snow associated with Storm Éowyn is also expected in the early hours of Friday, which could lead to surface water forming by morning.

Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible.

They advise that traffic disruption is possible so please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice.

Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning - information and advice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place.

Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt and never drive through flood water.

Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI – You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899.

To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency.