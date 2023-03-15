Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issue yellow warning for heavy rain starting today at 2pm
The Met Office has issued a NEW yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland.
The new 'yellow' alert is expected to come into force around 2pm.
AND this time the alert affects all of Northern Ireland and is expected to last until 10am tomorrow (March 16).
The forecasters say: “A spell of persistent rain may cause difficult travel conditions through Wednesday and Thursday”.
They add that people should expect “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer”.
Met Office forecasters advise motorists that “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer”.
"Rain is expected to set in through Wednesday morning, and become persistent for many places,” Met Office forecasters say.
"The most impactful conditions are expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon, as totals start to build up.
" Widely 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate through the period, although some areas could see up to 40 mm.
"Conditions are expected to slowly start to improve from the west through Thursday morning.”