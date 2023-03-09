Although the forecaster often issues Yellow Warnings for NI, it is rare for it to publish an Amber warning for the province.

A Yellow Warning means it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places

An Amber Warning means there is “an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather” which could potentially disrupt your plans.

Heavy snow fall in Saddleworth near Oldham today, Thursday March 9, 2023.

"This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property,” the forecaster says.

“You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.”

The updated warning applies from 3pm today, Thursday 9 March, until 4am on Friday 10 March.

It applies to Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Periods of heavy snow are expected to cause disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure.

The Met Office advises;-

:: Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

:: Some delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel are likely

:: There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

:: Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

:: Injuries from slips and falls are likely on icy surfaces

In a statement, it warned: "Periods of snow are expected to develop for much of Northern Ireland into early afternoon, becoming heavy and persistent across the warning area. Strong easterly winds will accompany the snow, leading to atrocious travel conditions, especially, but not exclusively over higher ground. 4-8 cm of snow is likely away from immediate coasts, with 10-20 cm possible over higher ground. Significantly deeper snow drifts are possible.

"Snow should begin to ease by the early hours of Friday, before clearing to the east. Temperatures will fall quickly under clearing skies, leading to the risk of icy conditions developing."

The PSNI has advised this morning that motorists should take extra care on the roads today, Thursday 9 March, especially on those which may not have been gritted.

"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead," police said.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front, and drive as smoothly as possible.

"Please also listen to and consider all travel and safety advice before making any journey and respect any road closure signage.

For more information on driving during wintry conditions visit:

