Northern Ireland weather: New warnings issued for thunderstorms and rain

New weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and rain on Sunday and Monday.
By PA Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from 12pm to 9pm on Monday and cover parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

A yellow warning for rain has been released covering southern parts of England and Wales from 7pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

The yellow warnings mean thunderstorms and rain may bring disruption with potential flooding and difficult driving conditions, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms could break out on Sunday and MondayThunderstorms could break out on Sunday and Monday
