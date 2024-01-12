Northern Ireland is facing its first big freeze of the winter this week, with weather warnings raising the prospect of snow and ice from Monday morning until Thursday night.

The latest warning applies for 48 hours from just after midnight on the morning of Wednesday 17 January 2024, right up until midnight the next day, Thursday 18 Jan 2024.

It applies to counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone.

The warning comes in addition to a seperate warning for snow and ice affecting Northern Ireland on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

The latest warning from Wednesday to Thursday warns;-

That roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train

There is a slight chance of snow-covered roads leading to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel;

That some rural communities could become cut off

And that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The forecaster said the heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be across northern Scotland during Wednesday morning, before developing across parts of southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales later in the day.

Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday. Some 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.

The Met Office warns that the conditions may cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

It urges drivers to plan their routes, allow time for delays and to pack the following items in case of delays;- warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

In the separate warning for Monday and Tuesday, it says that showers will increasingly fall as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland.

Brisk northerly winds are expected to drive showers well inland with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere.

"However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels by late morning,” says the Met Office. “Up to 5 cm of snow is likely over higher routes such as the Coleraine Mountain road and Glenshane Pass.