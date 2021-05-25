Oil spill closes County Tyrone road

An oil spill has closed the Granville Road, Dungannon, between the Ballygawley roundabout and Eglish Road this morning.

By Stanley Campbell
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:20 am

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

