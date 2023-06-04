Part of the M1 motorway near Dungannon is currently closed to all traffic
The M1 motorway outside Dungannon between junctions 14 and 15 Belfast bound is currently closed today, Sunday 4th June, until 12pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
The PSNI, alongside partner agencies, are conducting further testing regarding fatal road traffic collisions.
Police say that these fatal collisions occurred last year, on September 2022 and December 2022.