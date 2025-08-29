Partial back-tracking over 'pointless' Newtownabbey seafront barrier is welcomed – but comes at a five-figure cost

A partial climb-down by the Department of Infrastructure over a giant barrier beside Belfast Lough has been hailed as a case of "common sense" prevailing – though it comes at a five-figure cost.

In addition, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has warned that the whole episode signals a potential Province-wide "battle" if the department proceeds to build similar roadside barriers elsewhere.

Citing the latest health-and-safety guidelines, the department had erected a 5.5 feet high metal barrier at the seafront at Whiteabbey village in Newtownabbey, and started to cover it with a mesh that Mr Dickson likened to "chickenwire", obscuring the view across the lough.

The barrier runs alongside the pavement by a straight stretch of the Shore Road and was put in place so that, if any car or bike were to swerve radically, they could not tip into the lough.

The new barriers at Whiteabbey, put in place for health-and-safety reasons

Mr Dickson said he is not aware of any such accident ever having happened, and described the barrier next to Jordanstown Loughshore Park as "totally, totally pointless" and a "monstrosity".

It cost £525,000 to install, and replaced a barrier that had been about 2.5ft tall.

However, since the News Letter first reported on the barrier in May, the work has been halted.

Whilst the main bulk of the barrier has been installed, only part of it has been covered in "chickenwire".

The old barriers, which have been replaced

Now the department has agreed that the "chickenwire" will not cover the full height of the barrier after all – meaning the view of the lough will be less obscured than was planned.

But the department said that this re-design comes at a cost of about £45,000.

The department said: "In order to open up views of the lough, without compromising road safety, the department is content to install a new mesh infill extending from the base of the parapet up to the second highest railing.

"The mesh has been ordered, and the department’s contractor will reprogramme the outstanding work when in receipt.

"The estimated cost for the adjustment work has been estimated (mesh, rails, labour) at £45,000.

"The current mesh which is being removed will be repurposed and used elsewhere.”

Mr Dickson is confused by this; he wonders why using less mesh would end up costing more.

Asked this, the department said simply: "We have provided you with the total estimated costs which included materials and labour."

Mr Dickson said that the change came about after he met infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins.

He said if the department had done "a proper consultation" in the first place, "they would've realised they didn't need to do it" at all.

He has had "hundreds" of e-mails from constituents complaining about the barrier, adding "there was just a massive public outcry".

"I understand they've got all their health-and-safety reasons and all their highways reasons for doing this," he said.

"All I can do is point out to you, and to them, the hundreds of examples up and down the coastline of Northern Ireland where they're going to have to spend an absolute fortune if they're going to come up to what they see as the 'gold standard' of Whiteabbey.

"They'll have a battle on their hands everywhere they try to do this...

"They're going to have a big public backlash to that."

Of the partial climbdown on the "chickenwire", he said: "Is it a victory? It's common sense at the end of the day, that's what it is – a common sense outcome...

"What really is galling about this is that a few hundred yards up the road is one of the most dangerous right-hand turns on that road: into Glenville Road from the Shore Road.

"There have been multiple near-fatality accidents at that right-hand turn, and yet the department have consistently refused to do anything, like putting traffic lights in.

"If they'd spent half the amount of money that they spent replacing these railings, we could have a far safer junction.