Passengers are advised to plan ahead with major work planned to enhance Lisburn area Rail Infrastructure this Christmas

Translink will be carrying out essential engineering work on the railway line in the Lisburn area, with a line closure planned from Monday 25th December until Monday 1st January 2024 inclusive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a result, the railway line via Lisburn will be closed during this period, with bus substitution services operating from the nearest bus stop to halts and stations.

Passengers should use substitution services to and from Lisburn Train Station and are advised to check times before they travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main work undertaken during this period will see the continuation of a major signalling upgrade at Lisburn, as well as platform extension work at Derriaghy Train Station. In addition, there will be essential engineering works in the Belfast area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Bus substitution services will be in place for local rail passengers between Lisburn and Belfast Great Victoria Street, as well as between Lisburn and Portadown.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing this year’s work, Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: "‘We are undertaking a significant investment programme to upgrade and protect Northern Ireland’s rail infrastructure.

NIR

"The upgrade works in the Lisburn area have made good progress already, and this intensive engineering period will ensure the timely completion of this project.

“Our engineers will be working throughout the festive period, maximising our resources to also complete additional engineering works for Belfast Grand Central Station and Derriaghy to minimise future passenger impact.

“This tried and tested approach has been carefully planned to take advantage of the lower passenger numbers an minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at stations along the line during December, and I encourage the public to come and meet with them to find out more about these works and the impact.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works."

Passengers and residents seeking further details on this work should visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements

Project pages: Lisburn Area Renewals – www.translink.co.uk/LAR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derriaghy Platform – Derriaghy Station Improvements (translink.co.uk)

Belfast Grand Central Station – www.translink.co.uk/bth

Attend the passenger pop-up information days at the following stations:

Lanyon Place – Tuesday 5th Dec, 7am-9am

Botanic – Tuesday 5th Dec, 4pm-6pm

Great Victoria Street – Wednesday 6th Dec, 7am-9am

Lisburn – Wednesday 6th Dec, 4pm-6pm

Portadown – Monday 11th Dec, 4pm-6pm

Lurgan – Tuesday 12th Dec, 7am-9am

Newry – Tuesday 12th Dec, 4pm-6pm

A holiday timetable will be in place with no services operating on Monday 25th December or Tuesday 26th December.