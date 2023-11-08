The funeral will take place today for tragic Patrick Grimley who died after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in Markethill at around 1.20am on Saturday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Grimley, was declared dead at the scene.

On Sunday five people remained in hospital after the crash.

He had been the secretary of his local GAA club Madden Raparees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NI ambulance service said nine other people were taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday on Gosford Road – on Sunday afternoon the PSNI said three men and two women remained in hospital receiving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI has urged any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in the area at the time, to come forward.

A death notice on Funeral Times says Patrick Grimley, from Madden in Co Armagh, died on November 4 ‘as a result of a tragic road traffic accident’.

‘Dearly beloved husband of Ciera and devoted father to Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla,’ adds the notice.

‘Loving son of Brian and Frances and cherished grandson of the late Pat (Grimley)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds his funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Madden.

And there will be burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Grimley

He will be sorely missed by ‘his heartbroken wife, children, parents, brothers Liam, Ciaran, Ryan and Niall, sister Megan, parents in law Eugene and Bridie, Granny Nellie (Grimley), Grandparents Kevin and Deirdre (Woods), brothers in law, sisters in law and the entire family circle and many friends and the wider GAA family’.

And in a statement on Saturday, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also,” he added.